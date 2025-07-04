Meet Flashes, The Bluesky-Based Instagram Alternative That You Should Know

Bluesky debuted as a Twitter competitor that users joined largely to declare “I am tired of Twitter.” Now it’s making its own alternatives. Meet Flashes, a photo-sharing app that works like Instagram and is expanding quickly on the Bluesky network.

What is Flashes?

The X bio of the app reads- “A photo viewing client for u from the creator of @skeetsapp.com & @bluescreen.blue.” It is basically a Bluesky’s own phot viewing app that lets you post just photos. It's like Instagram, but with fewer ads, less Meta energy, and it's built on AT Protocol, the same open tech that Bluesky runs on. It's simple, open-source, and only available on the App Store for now.

How it can beat Instagram?

Honestly speaking, Instagram lately hasn’t truly for photos. Users who just want a clean place to post and look at pictures have been left confused by sponsored reels, store tabs, and algorithmic turmoil. Flashes fills that void.

How to use Flashes?

Flashes needs your Bluesky login. Just sign in if you're already on Bluesky. Your handle, followers, and content will all be there. If not, you'll still need an invite to Bluesky. The app gets posts from people who have tagged pictures as "photo" or "flash" material. It acts like a smart filter on the larger Bluesky stream, but it's its own app.