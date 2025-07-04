Nothing Phone 3 Launch Sparks Chipset Obsession, Exactly What Carl Pei Warned About

In the era of hot takes and instant opinion, it seems that many have already discounted the Nothing Phone 3 and it hasn’t even reached the stores yet.

All the backlash and memes due to one thing- the processor.

Nothing’s “true flagship” Phone 3, that officially launched on July 1, packs Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. And that single spec has triggered a wave of online criticism. Critics are already questioning the phone’s Rs 79,999 price tag, claiming the chip isn’t “flagship enough.” But here’s the thing - those takes might just be proving Carl Pei’s entire argument.

Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, recently unloaded on the tech world's fixation with specs - particularly processors. He highlighted how the recent tech world is fixated on the processor. “What's up with the smartphone industry? Why are people so hung up on the processor?” He wondered. His comparison? The engine is important, but it's how the entire car is constructed that creates the entire experience. Even a Ferrari engine put inside a tractor doesn't turn it into a supercar.

Now that’s not some casual metaphor. That’s a bulls-eye on how people assess phones these days without knowing how all the pieces fit together. And now, many tech experts, are doing what he said- breaking down the whole product without even using it.

Of course there is an argument to this- Pei said so because he knew the then upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will not have the top-class chipset inside. But that does not negate the fact that many critics are actually criticising a tech basis just one spec, disregarding many other crucial aspects of a phone.

To put things honestly, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is no slouch. It is a very capable chip for more than enough for 99 per cent of users who aren’t running AAA-level action mobile games all day. Is it the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Apple’s A18 Pro? No. But performance isn’t just about raw power. It’s about balance (optimisation) how well the chip works with the software, the thermals, the battery, the display. It’s the difference between specs on paper and performance in real life.

And this is where the critics is losing steam. Because if we’re being fair, a phone’s real-world experience is not determined by benchmark charts. It how smooth your apps run, how hot your phone gets when used for long hours, how fast your camera opens, and how long your battery lasts on a hectic day. ‘If’ Nothing has tuned the Phone 3 well, then the processor alone should not be a deal-breaker.

But does that make Rs 79,999 a bargain? Not always. The Phone 3 will have to prove it's worth it. Sure, it's the company's first genuine premium phone. Sure, it's got a fresh design and some out-there UI concepts. But it's also moving into a space where you can pay the same or less for a Galaxy S25 or an iPhone 16. And those phones have years of updates, rich ecosystem backing, and history.