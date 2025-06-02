MenstruAI: Researchers Develop Smart Pads That Turn Period Blood Into Health Diagnostic

Menstrual blood, historically, have been regarded as waste but not anymore. In a move that takes wearable technology to a whole new level for women, researchers have developed a smart pad that treats period blood as health data for women.

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a new device – MenstruAI- that analyses menstruation blood right from a pad giving a new meaning to both femtech and wearable health. There is no need to see a doctor, get blood drawn, or book a clinic appointment.

What is MenstruAI?

MenstruAI is a thin, sensor-equipped wearable that turns period blood into health data in real time. It attaches directly to a sanitary pad and starts working right away, finding biomarkers that can show hormone levels, inflammation, or even possible reproductive problems in its user. The basic idea is simple- use what the body already gives you every month to keep an eye on health that isn't always documented or paid attention to.

Menstrual blood, which has long been regarded as a waste product, is comprised of hundreds of proteins, some of which are also seen in venous blood. These proteins can serve as biomarkers for diseases like ovarian cancer or endometriosis, which traditionally involve blood drawing and invasive techniques to detect. The researchers use specific proteins in menstrual blood- C-reactive protein (CRP), tumour marker CEA and CA-125, a biomarker for endometriosis and ovarian cancer, to analyse and detect women’s health.

The prototype, which worked well in lab tests, suggests that this kind of ongoing, passive monitoring could make health information easier to get, especially for patients with chronic diseases like PCOS or endometriosis. Right now, people with these disorders typically have to rely on random tests or self-reporting to get a diagnosis and keep an eye on their health. MenstruAI gives you a real-time look at what's going on in your body every month. The use is easy. Just wear the sanitary pad, which is integrated with a non-electronic sensor. Click the photo of the used pad with your smartphone and use the app to analyse it.