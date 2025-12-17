Meta AI Speaks Telugu and Kannada on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta has expanded its India-focused AI push by rolling out Telugu and Kannada language support on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley HSTN AI glasses. The update allows users to interact with Meta AI fully hands-free in two more regional languages, making the smart glasses more accessible and natural to use for millions across the country.

With this addition, Meta AI’s multilingual footprint in India grows beyond English and Hindi, bringing regional language users closer to everyday AI-powered assistance.

Users can choose Telugu or Kannada as their preferred language through the Meta AI app by navigating to Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice. Once enabled, Meta AI responds in the selected language and helps with tasks such as asking questions, getting information, clicking photos and videos, answering calls and messages, and controlling music or media using voice commands.

The language update comes soon after the launch of Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and Oakley HSTN AI glasses in India, offering options across lifestyle and performance segments. At the same time, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses are now more widely available via platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, making AI-powered eyewear easier to access for Indian consumers taking their first step into smart glasses.

Part of a Larger India Push

