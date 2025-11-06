Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Smart Glasses to Go on Online Sale This Month

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses will go on sale online in India on November 21 via Amazon, Flipkart, and RelianceDigital.in, with “Notify Me” registrations opening from November 6, according to the company’s press note. The rollout will include multiple frame and lens variants and a bundled charging case.​ Meta's smart glasses were launched in India last year but have so far been available only through Ray-Ban's online store and physical optical stores.

The Gen 1 lineup integrates on‑device Meta AI that can be invoked by saying “Hey Meta” to ask questions or perform hands‑free actions. The glasses feature a visible capture LED that turns on when the camera is recording, and the lenses will be available in prescription, sun, polarised, and Transitions options, depending on the configuration sold online.​

With Hindi voice support for Meta AI live on the glasses in India, users also get a celebrity voice option featuring Deepika Padukone. A “Restyle” feature is being rolled out that applies themed transformations to photos when users say, "Hey Meta, restyle this.”​

Meta also said it will begin testing UPI Lite payments on the glasses, enabling quick transactions under ₹1,000 by viewing a QR code and saying “Hey Meta, scan and pay.” This initial testing will be in a limited phase, but timelines for wider availability are not detailed.​

Key online availability details

Price: The Wayfarers start at ₹29,900.

Sale date: November 21 on Amazon, Flipkart, and RelianceDigital.in.

Pre‑sale alerts: “Notify Me” sign‑ups started November 6.

In‑box: Charging case included; lens options vary by listing.

Software features in India: Meta AI with Hindi support, optional celebrity voice, photo Restyle, UPI Lite payments test (sub‑₹1,000).​