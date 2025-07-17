Meta AI Unveils 'Imagine Me' Tool in India: Transform Into a 90s Rockstar or Comic Book Hero

Meta has launched a new AI tool called ‘Imagine Me’ in India. Powered by Meta AI, Imagine Me does what it means: lets you imagine yourself as someone or something else. You could be a 90s rockstar, fancying an electric guitar in your hands and a bandana around your head—or you can transform into a hero from your favourite comic book. Meta will generate “a unique image” based on your looks in the photo uploaded and the prompt you have given. You can share the reimagined photos directly to Instagram or WhatsApp or save them on your device.

How to create personalised photos with Meta AI in chat

Imagine Me is available within Meta’s platforms, such as Instagram DM, WhatsApp, and Messenger, and can be invoked by tagging ‘@MetaAI’. Now, use the prompt “Imagine me as…” followed by what you want yourself to be imagined as. You can say a doctor working in a utopian hospital or an astronaut who has just landed on the moon. Prompts can be as many as you think. You will then be required to provide photos for reference.

According to Meta, if you are an existing user who has uploaded your photos to Meta AI previously, the tool will use your appearance from the database. However, first-time users will be asked to provide a few setup photos to help Meta AI generate more personalised and “accurate” images when using the Imagine Me feature.

After you have uploaded the photograph, tap ‘Generate’ to create an AI-powered image based on the appearance in the photos and the prompt. “Alternatively, users can type 'Imagine me' followed by a scenario, idea, or style,” said Meta, highlighting that the tool lets you create avatars of the person in the photo, in a Renaissance painting, or “wearing futuristic fashion.”

Meta says the photos are used only to understand users’ facial features and generate personalised results. However, if you are concerned about the privacy of your photos, you can delete them from Meta AI settings. You can also manage preferences, retake photos, or entirely turn off the feature.