Meta Allows WhatsApp Access for Rival AI Chatbots Amid Pressure from European Union

Meta Platforms has offered to give rival AI chatbots free ​access to its social messaging service WhatsApp for a month while ‌it discusses ways to resolve EU antitrust concerns, the US tech giant said on Tuesday, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.

Meta's move came after the European Commission, ​which acts as the EU competition enforcer, indicated last month that ​it was inclined to order the company to provide rival AI ⁠chatbots access to WhatsApp.

The company introduced a policy on January 15 allowing only ​its Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp before subsequently amending it in March and saying ​rivals could use the social messaging app for a fee. That triggered a second charge sheet from the EU watchdog.

"As part of ongoing discussions with the European Commission, general-purpose AI chatbots ​operating in the EEA will be given free access to the WhatsApp business ​API for one month," a Meta spokesperson said, referring to the European Economic Area.

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“This will ‌provide the ⁠Commission and Meta with time to achieve a quick and fair outcome to the investigation.” The EU antitrust enforcer welcomed the move, calling it a step in the right direction.

"The Commission believes this creates adequate conditions to discuss commitments with Meta ​that would address our ​concerns on the ⁠substance of the case," a Commission spokesperson said. “The window for this discussion is short, and the process is conditional on ​Meta's genuine intention to address the Commission's concerns.”

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If Meta can ​resolve the ⁠concerns, it would avert a finding of wrongdoing and a possible fine of up to 10 per cent of its annual global turnover.