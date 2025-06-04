Meta's Next Reality Check: A Lightweight AR Glass To Debut in 2026

Meta, the company that has been trying hard to find its footing in the AR/VR market for some time now, is now building a new lightweight Augmented Reality(AR) glass. Dubbed internally as "Puffin,” the device is expected to be light, fashioned like thick glasses, and weigh 110 grams, which is substantially less than current VR headsets that we see. This should come as a relief to many Meta Ray-Ban Smart glasses users who complain that the device feels heavy and cannot be worn for extended hours.

Puffin may come with eye tracking and hand gestures instead of controllers to back up its lightweight design. The device is said to run on HorizonOS, which is the same operating system that Meta's Quest headsets use.

One of the major changes is that the headset won't have all the tech packed in. Instead, it will connect to a small outside device that does the processing, which will keep the glasses light and easy to wear. This is a big change in Meta's plan.