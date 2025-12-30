Meta to Acquire Chinese AI Startup Manus in $2 Billion Deal, Plans Integration Across Platforms

Meta said on Monday that it will acquire Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus, as the social media giant intensifies its push to embed advanced AI across its platforms, according to Reuters. The deal, reported to be worth more than $2 billion, marks one of Meta’s biggest bets in the global AI race.

Manus, which is headquartered in Singapore but operates under Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology Ltd Co., has quickly gained attention in the AI industry. Earlier this year, the company launched its flagship AI agent, claiming it could outperform OpenAI’s DeepResearch tool. The agent is designed as a “digital employee,” capable of handling tasks such as research, automation, and data analysis with minimal human prompting.

Meta said it plans to operate and sell the Manus AI agent after the acquisition, integrating it into its consumer and business products, including Meta AI, the company’s in-house assistant. This move is expected to strengthen Meta’s AI ecosystem and provide new services to both individual users and enterprises.

While financial terms have not been officially disclosed, the acquisition highlights Meta’s aggressive strategy to secure cutting-edge AI talent and technology. Neither Meta nor Manus immediately responded to requests for comment.

This is not Meta’s first major AI investment in 2025. Earlier in the year, the company invested in Scale AI, a U.S.-based data-labeling firm valued at $29 billion. That deal also brought Scale’s young CEO, Alexandr Wang, into Meta’s orbit, signaling the company’s interest in building strong partnerships with emerging AI leaders.

Manus is part of a growing wave of Chinese tech firms that have relocated operations to Singapore, seeking stability amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions. By basing itself in Singapore, Manus has been able to expand globally while avoiding potential disruptions in its home market.

The startup promoted its AI agent by offering free demonstrations on X (formerly Twitter), completing dozens of tasks for users at no cost. This strategy helped Manus showcase the versatility of its product and attract attention from major tech players like Meta.