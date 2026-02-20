Updated 20 February 2026 at 13:47 IST
Meta to Launch AI-Powered Smartwatch in Late 2026 With Health Tracking and Built-In Assistant
Meta Platforms is reviving its Malibu 2 smartwatch project, with a device expected later this year featuring health tracking and a built-in AI assistant. The launch marks Meta’s return to wearables after shelving earlier efforts in 2022, signaling a broader push into AI-driven consumer hardware.
New Delhi: Meta Platforms, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, is preparing to step back into the wearables market with a new smartwatch slated for release later in 2026. According to people familiar with the project, Meta has revived its long-paused “Malibu 2” initiative, aiming to deliver a device that blends health tracking with artificial intelligence at its core.
This isn’t Meta’s first flirtation with wrist-worn technology. Roughly five years ago, the company explored ambitious smartwatch prototypes, including versions equipped with multiple cameras. Those plans were shelved in 2022 when Meta scaled back spending in its Reality Labs division. Now, with AI reshaping consumer technology, Meta sees an opportunity to re-enter the space with a more focused product.
The upcoming smartwatch is expected to feature a comprehensive health tracking tools to compete with established players like Apple and Samsung. A built-in Meta AI assistant designed to provide personalised support and integrate seamlessly with Meta’s ecosystem of apps and services. A design that emphasises everyday usability rather than experimental features, reflecting lessons learned from earlier prototypes.
AI Wearables Boom
Meta’s renewed push comes at a time when AI-powered gadgets are gaining traction. Smart glasses, in particular, have emerged as a breakout category. Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica has already shipped nearly six million units of AI-enabled glasses last year, according to Smart Analytics Global.
The company is also developing multiple augmented reality and mixed-reality glasses, though it has slowed down rollout timelines to avoid overwhelming consumers. Internal communications revealed that its “Phoenix” MR glasses have been delayed until 2027.
Strategic Timing
The smartwatch launch is expected to complement Meta’s existing hardware lineup, positioning the company as a serious competitor in the wearables market. By combining health monitoring with AI-driven assistance, Meta hopes to carve out a niche that goes beyond fitness tracking and into everyday digital support.
Meta has made no comments publicly on the project, but the timing suggests a calculated move. With strong demand for its Ray-Ban smart glasses and growing consumer appetite for AI-driven devices, the smartwatch could become a cornerstone of Meta’s broader strategy to embed artificial intelligence into daily life. If successful, the Malibu 2 smartwatch would mark Meta’s most direct challenge yet to Apple’s dominance in wearables and signal that the company’s hardware ambitions are far from over.
