Meta’s New 'Muse Image' AI Can Clone Your Insta Look Without Consent, Here’s How to Shut It Down Fast

Meta rolled out a new AI image tool this week, and it comes with a privacy twist that has caught many users off guard. Meta has introduced Muse Image, its first in-house AI picture-generation model, built by a team called Meta Superintelligence Labs. The tool is already live inside the Meta AI app, Instagram Stories, and WhatsApp chats, and Meta plans to add it to Facebook and Messenger soon.

The tool lets people type simple instructions and get AI-made images back. It can blend several photos together, edit just one part of a picture, add readable text, and even generate working QR codes, basically doing tasks that used to trip up older AI image tools.

But here’s the part that’s raising eyebrows- anyone can tag a public Instagram account inside a Meta AI prompt, and the system will pull photos from that profile to help build a new image using that person's face and likeness. Meta does this without asking for the person's permission or sending them any notice.

This setting is turned on by default for public accounts. Meta's own help page states that users will not be told when AI features create content using their material. In other words, someone could be using your Instagram photos to generate AI images right now, and you'd have no way of knowing unless you happened to come across it.

Advertisement

What Meta Says It's Doing to Help

Meta has added an invisible watermark system called Content Seal to every image Muse Image produces, which helps confirm a picture was made by AI. But this only proves the image's origin, it doesn't give people control over content that's already been created, and it doesn't stop the underlying use of someone's face without their consent.

Meta has also said the same photo-privacy settings people already use on Instagram apply here, and that filters are built in to block clearly harmful content.

Advertisement

How to Stop Meta From Using Your Photos

If you want to turn this off, here's exactly how to do it:

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile page.

Tap the three lines (menu icon) in the top-right corner.

Scroll down and select "Sharing and reuse."

Find the section titled "Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta."

Turn off the toggle for "Posts".

Turn off the toggle for "Reels" as well.

Doing this stops your public photos from being used as a reference in future AI-generated images.

Two important limits to know

It's not retroactive. Any images already made using your photos before you switched this off will still exist. Turning off the setting won't delete them.

Going private doesn't fix past images either. Even if you switch your whole account to private, older AI images made from your public photos will remain unchanged.