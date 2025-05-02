Microsoft announces password-free sign-in using passkeys: Everything you need to know

Microsoft is now letting users sign in to their accounts without using passwords. Instead, people can use a passkey, which is a safer and easier way to log in, says the company. A passkey can be your fingerprint, face scan, or a simple PIN on your device. This change is part of a bigger plan by many tech companies to stop using passwords, which are easy to steal or forget.

Microsoft is not alone in this move. Big companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, PayPal, and Adobe have also added passkey support. These companies are working with the FIDO Alliance, a group that helps create better and safer ways for people to sign in to their online accounts.

New Microsoft accounts are now passwordless by default, meaning you don’t need to create a password when signing up. Instead, users can choose from several secure sign-in options. If you already have a Microsoft account, you can go into your settings and remove your password. This change makes signing in faster and more secure.

Microsoft says that people using passkeys are three times more likely to successfully sign in than those using passwords. Passkey sign-ins are also up to eight times faster. Almost one million passkeys are now being registered each day on Microsoft platforms, including Xbox and Copilot.

This change comes as online threats continue to grow. In 2024, Microsoft saw about 7,000 password attacks every second, which is double the number from the year before. Hackers often use tricks like phishing or guessing weak passwords to break into accounts. Passkeys help stop these kinds of attacks because they are tied to your device and are much harder to steal.