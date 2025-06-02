Microsoft Authenticator Autofill Is Going: What You Should Know Before You Lose All Your Passwords

Microsoft Authenticator Autofill Is Going: What You Should Know Before You Lose Access All Your Passwords | Image: Reuters

It is time to take some action if you use Microsoft Authenticator to fill in your passwords on your phone. There are going to be big changes, and if you do not get ready, you can lose access to your saved passwords, generated login information, and payment information.

In 2024, Microsoft urged its users to adopt passkeys when it declared that the password era is ending. “Bad actors know it, which is why they’re desperately accelerating password-related attacks while they still can,” the company said. With a similar intent of making logins more secure, the company has decided to delete more than passwords for millions starting July 2025.

What is happening?

Autofill in Microsoft Authenticator offers a secure means to store and autofill passwords on apps and websites on your phone, so that you do not have to type long passwords every time you log into your Microsoft app on your phone. The company informs that it is “streamlining autofill so you can use saved passwords easily across devices”, and as part of these updates, the autofill in Microsoft Authenticator will be discontinued from July 2025.

What changes?

Starting July 2025, autofill will stop working completely. From August 2025, the app will no longer be able to access any saved passwords or passwords that were made but not saved. The information about the payment will be erased. Microsoft is trying to make password and autofill services more centralised by moving them to Microsoft Edge, its online browser.

What do you do now?

Change to Microsoft Edge. Download the Edge browser on your phone or tablet and log in. Set Edge as your autofill provider. On iOS, go to Settings, then Passwords, then Autofill, and choose Edge. To get this on Android, go to your system settings and look for Autofill Service. Move your payment information by hand, it won't be saved. Put them back in wherever you need to. If you want to use a different autofill service, such as Google Password Manager or iCloud Keychain, you should export your passwords.