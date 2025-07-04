‘Microsoft Just Laid Off 9,000 Employees. All of Them Were Soham Parekh’- Here’s Why this Tech Hustler has Sparked Meme Fest on Twitter | Image: X

If you’ve been on Twitter this week, you probably already know this- Soham Parekh is not just trending, he’s now a full-blown meme on the micro-blogging site. Startup entrepreneurs are putting up screenshots. Engineers are making jokes. And in the thick of it all is a person who supposedly worked at three or four startups at the same time without notifying any of them. It is a mess and it’s really, really online.

So What Happened Exactly?

Suhail Doshi, the creator of Playground AI, started it all by sending out a scathing public service announcement on X calling out a software engineer named Soham Parekh.

"This guy is working on a lot of different startup projects at the same time and lying to all of them."

Doshi says that Parekh was caught working part-time for many Y Combinator-backed firms, lying about his job history, and ghosting teams. All of this happened while he had a spotless portfolio with prominent names like GitHub, Synthesia, and DynamoAI. A few founders say they hired him. Some people say he tried. One person even sent him a company laptop to a US address, but it bounced back.

Soham Gets in Touch with Doshi

In a private DM that Doshi eventually shared with the public, Soham seemed to wonder if his career was doomed. He realised that he has made a mess and asked how to "come clean."

Doshi stated he had attempted to help him earlier by giving him a chance to mend things, but "it didn't work."

Doshi wrote: "Vox populi, vox dei." Let the people choose, in other words. And the people did decide, with memes, jokes, and roast threads coming in from all over startup Twitter.

Soham Has More to Say