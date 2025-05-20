Microsoft Makes Windows Smarter with New AI Features at Build 2025

Ahead of Google’s developer conference I/O 2025, Microsoft hosted its annual developer conference- Build 2025 event, announcing several new features for Windows and AI. These updates are made to help both developers and everyday users. The Microsoft Build 2025 aimed at making Windows smarter, faster, and easier to use for work and daily life, says the company.

Windows AI Foundry

Microsoft launched Windows AI Foundry- a tool for developers to build and test AI apps on Windows. It is a new platform from Microsoft that helps developers build and run AI apps on Windows and the cloud and is an upgraded version of the earlier Windows Copilot Runtime. In simple words, future, apps like photo editors or translation tools will run faster on your PC without needing the internet, because the AI will work directly on your device.

AI Tools Built Into Windows

Windows will now have built-in AI tools like text summariser, image captioning, and OCR (optical character recognition). Say you open a long PDF, Windows can give you a quick summary. Or if you take a photo of a sign in another language, it can tell you what it says.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration

Microsoft is introducing MCP support in Windows 11 to allow AI agents (such as smart assistants) to interact with native Windows applications more closely. This allows applications on your PC to share certain functions with AI so that the AI can use the app's functionality, such as scheduling meetings or sending emails, to do things more seamlessly.

App Actions in Search and Voice

A new tool called App Actions, meant for app developers, will allow users to control apps from Windows search or by speaking.

Better Tools for Developers

Microsoft made updates to tools like Windows Terminal and WinGet to help developers. This makes it easier and faster for them to create and update apps.

AI-Ready Laptops and PCs

Microsoft is working with Dell, HP, and Lenovo to build new computers with special chips for AI tasks.

These PCs can handle things like voice typing, smart photo edits, or real-time translation more smoothly.

New Security features