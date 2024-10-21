Published 16:02 IST, October 21st 2024
Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development starting next month
Microsoft said its customers can use Copilot Studio - an application that requires little knowledge of computer code - to create autonomous agents in public preview from November.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Microsoft will allow users to create autonomous AI agents using Copilot Studio. | Image: AP
October 21st 2024