sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development starting next month

Published 16:02 IST, October 21st 2024

Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development starting next month

Microsoft said its customers can use Copilot Studio - an application that requires little knowledge of computer code - to create autonomous agents in public preview from November.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The US And Microsoft Disrupt A Russian Hacking Group Targeting American Officials And Nonprofits
Microsoft will allow users to create autonomous AI agents using Copilot Studio. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:01 IST, October 21st 2024