Microsoft Worker Quits With Shocking Mass Email, Claims Company Backed ‘994 Days of Genocide in Palestine'

On June 26, this Critical Environment Technician, the person who keeps servers cool and power running at a Microsoft data center in Italy, sent a resignation letter to thousands of coworkers across Europe. It wasn’t a thank‑you note. It was a call to arms.

After nearly two years on the job, Nour says he’s finished. His reason: he believes Microsoft’s European data centers are being used to support Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, and he no longer wants his labour tied to it.

What He’s Claiming

Nour’s letter, shared through the activist group No Azure for Apartheid, makes several specific allegations. He claims Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure gives the Israeli military access to AI tools used for surveillance, translation, and searching through intercepted data.

“After nearly two years as a Critical Environment Technician at a Microsoft Italy data center, I choose to resign. This is because, right now, Microsoft is massively expanding its European data centers (aka mass surveillance centers) to use Palestine as a laboratory for its experimental digital weaponry. For the past 994 days, Microsoft has powered the genocide of our people in Palestine, and the company’s European data centers are fundamental to how Microsoft abets crimes against humanity,” he wrote in his final email.

He points to reports from August 2025 that revealed a massive store of intercepted Palestinian phone call data — one of the largest surveillance collections of its kind, housed in Microsoft’s Netherlands data center, with more in Ireland.

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According to Nour, once this storage was exposed, Microsoft quietly moved the data to its Israel data center before publicly announcing an investigation, which he calls an attempt to dodge European regulators. He also claims that an Israeli‑military‑linked permit‑tracking app for Palestinians, requiring sweeping access to users’ phones, is hosted on Irish servers.

These are Nour’s characterizations and those of his organization. Microsoft has not confirmed the specifics laid out in the letter, and independent verification of some figures (like the “64‑fold increase” in military AI usage) has not been widely established. Microsoft has previously said it conducted a review of its work with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and, following that review, ended some services to a specific military intelligence unit.

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Not His First Fight

This isn’t Nour’s first protest. He references a demonstration at Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters last August, where employees and activists occupied outdoor space on campus, an action that, according to his letter, contributed to Microsoft cutting a contract tied to Israeli military intelligence unit 8200.

Nour’s resignation is part of a broader wave of tech‑worker activism that has been building over the past couple of years, with employees at Microsoft, Google, and Amazon publicly pushing back against their companies’ cloud and AI contracts with the Israeli government and military under banners like No Azure for Apartheid and No Tech for Apartheid.

His email ends not with a goodbye, but with a rallying cry. He urges colleagues to research Microsoft’s contracts, sign a petition demanding the company cut ties with Israel’s military, and consider what he calls “divesting their labor.”

Whether Microsoft responds publicly to this specific letter remains to be seen. For now, it’s spreading quickly, another flashpoint in the growing tension between Big Tech and the workers who keep its servers running.