New Rule: Email OTP Must for RTI Requests Starting June 16, Everything You Must Know

The government is making email OTP authentication mandatory on RTI portal to make data more secure. The new rule comes into effect on June 16, 2025. Under the new rule, those who submit online RTI (Right to Information) petitions will have to verify their email IDs using a One-Time Password (OTP) from June 16, 2025.

The central government is introducing this change in a new initiative to secure the RTI web portal and safeguard individuals' privacy. This applies to all who submit RTI on the official site, www.rtionline.gov.in. The application process will not proceed until you complete the email authentication with an OTP.

Why the Change

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) responsible for the RTI portal informs that the upgrade has been done due to security concerns. The government indicates that the OTP system is designed to ensure applicants' personal details are secure and prevent unauthorised entry or breach of the portal.

The government, in its official press release, stated that the modification is designed to preserve users' data as well as maintain the integrity of the platform. It is very critical to keep the RTI portal secure as individuals use it for submitting applications, tracking their progress, and submitting appeals.

Email Checking Becomes Mandatory

In the new method, all those who request RTI will receive an OTP on the email their registered email. One needs to enter the OTP on the portal to complete the application. The application will be processed only after OTP authentication.

The procedure occurs once per submission and is applied to ensure that the email address being employed is valid and for the candidate. This change is aimed at preventing any individual from exploiting the system and ensuring that any form of communication on an application reaches the correct person.

One Step Closer to Privacy

The official announcement on the website indicates that the change was made to enhance privacy, improve data security, and strengthen the cybersecurity framework of the portal. The RTI website is an extremely useful tool for making the government more transparent. It allows any citizen to request information from various public agencies. The administration wants to secure the system without making it more difficult to access with the addition of this step of authentication.

What You Should Know Before Applying