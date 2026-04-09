Minor’s Explicit Video Chat With Gemini Leads to Google Banning Entire Family’s Accounts

A Reddit post has brought attention to a case where Google suspended multiple accounts belonging to a single family after a minor used its Gemini Live feature for an explicit video interaction.

The post, shared on Reddit, describes how a child accessed Gemini Live, Google’s real-time AI feature that allows voice and video-based interaction, and engaged in a session that reportedly involved nudity. The activity was flagged by Google’s automated safety systems, which are designed to detect and act on explicit content, especially when minors are involved.

Following this, the company disabled the accounts linked to the family. According to the Reddit user, the suspension was not limited to the account used during the interaction but extended across the family’s Google accounts, affecting access to services such as Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

Google, in a statement to Android Authority, confirmed that it takes violations involving child safety and explicit content seriously and enforces its policies accordingly. While the company did not comment on the specific case, it said its systems are designed to detect and prevent harmful or unsafe usage across its platforms.

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Gemini Live is part of Google’s broader Gemini AI platform and enables real-time interaction through voice and camera input. The feature is positioned as a more interactive way to engage with AI, but it also brings moderation challenges, particularly in live scenarios.

The Reddit post suggests that the enforcement in this case was triggered automatically, with limited immediate recourse for the affected users. It is not clear whether the family has been able to recover access to their accounts.

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Google’s policies prohibit sexually explicit content and enforce stricter safeguards when minors are involved. In such cases, enforcement actions can extend beyond individual accounts to others linked within the same family group.