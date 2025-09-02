Motorola Launches Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Studded with 35 Crystals, Moto Loop Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days

Motorola has launched the new Brilliant Collection in partnership with Flipkart. The Brilliant Collection includes the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition and new Moto Buds Loop. The Razr 60 Swarovski edition features a 3D quilted leather-inspired finish with 35 hand-set crystals studded on it. The Moto Buds loop Swarovski Edition comes with Sound by Bose and spatial audio. It will go on sales in India from 11 September 2025, 12 PM, via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail outlets.

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is priced at Rs 54,999. There is a Rs 5000 bank offer that brings down the net effective price of Rs 49,999. The Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition will be available for Rs 24,999. There is also a combo pack offered by the company under which both the devices together come at Rs 64,999, with an effective price of Rs 59,999 during the launch period. The Moto Razr 60 (the regular ones) sells at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart.

Moto Razr 60 Swarovski edition is available in a Pantone Ice Melt finish. The phone sports a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main screen and a 3.6-inch external pOLED display. The smartphone features a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for more than 500,000 folds and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and comes with IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 13MP ultrawide and macro sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera.