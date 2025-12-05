Moto G67 Power Review: Big Battery, Big Hopes, and a Very Real Motorola Feel

New Delhi: Motorola has always been a favourite in India’s budget segment. Even today, if you travel to smaller towns, you’ll see Moto phones everywhere. When I visited my hometown in Bihar recently, most people I met were still using Motorola devices. They trust the brand because the phones last long, the software is clean, and they don’t heat up easily. So when I started using the new Moto G67 Power, I was curious to see if it still carries that same reliability.

Premium Design With a Tough Build

The design is one of the best in this price range. The vegan leather back feels premium and gives a comfortable grip. It looks more expensive than it actually is. But because of the huge 7000mAh battery, the phone is slightly heavy. It’s not uncomfortable, but you will feel the weight if you use it for long periods.

The durability is excellent with Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL‑STD‑810H testing, and IP64 protection. In this area, it beats competitors like the Redmi Note 13 and Realme Narzo 70, which don’t offer this level of toughness.

Bright and Smooth Display

The 6.7‑inch FHD+ 120Hz display is smooth and bright. Outdoor visibility is good thanks to 1050 nits of brightness. Colours look natural, not overly boosted. Watching videos feels enjoyable, and the dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos make the experience even better.

Strong Performance, But Not the Fastest

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 performs well in daily use. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and casual gaming works fine. It doesn’t heat up easily, which is a big plus.

But if you are a heavy gamer, phones like the Poco X6 or iQOO Z6 Lite offer slightly better gaming performance. The UFS 2.2 storage on the Moto G67 Power is also slower compared to UFS 3.1 on some rivals.

Battery Life Is Excellent

The 7000mAh battery is the biggest highlight. It easily lasts two days with normal use. Even with heavy use, I ended the day with plenty of charge left. This is one area where Motorola beats almost every competitor.

The downside is the charging speed. With such a huge battery, faster charging would have made a big difference.

Camera: Very Good, But Not Perfect

The 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor delivers sharp and detailed photos in daylight. Low‑light shots are better than most phones under 15K. The 32MP selfie camera is also impressive, and 4K video recording on all cameras is a big advantage.

But there are areas to improve. The ultrawide camera is average and loses detail in low light. Indoor colours sometimes look slightly boosted. Portrait mode is good, but not as consistent as the Samsung Galaxy M34, which handles skin tones better.

So yes, the camera is perfect for the price, but it could improve in colour accuracy and ultrawide performance.

Clean Software Experience

Hello UX based on Android 15 is clean, smooth, and free from bloatware. This is one of Motorola’s biggest strengths. In comparison, brands like Redmi and Realme still push ads and unwanted apps.

Final Verdict: A Reliable Phone With a Few Rough Edges

The Moto G67 Power is a strong all‑rounder. It offers a premium design, excellent battery life, a capable camera, and clean software. It is not perfect - the phone is slightly heavy, charging is slow, and the ultrawide camera needs improvement.