Moto G86 Review: Strong on Design and Battery, Mixed on Cameras at Rs 17,999

Motorola’s new Moto G86 arrives in India at Rs 17,999, sliding neatly into the competitive mid-range segment. The maker promises two-day battery life, smooth performance, and a splash of style thanks to its bold colours. I’ve been using the Golden Cypress variant, and here’s how it stacks up.

Moto G86 Design and Colours

Motorola is leaning heavily on Pantone-certified colours. The Moto G86 is available in three colours: Spellbound, Cosmic Sky, and Golden Cypress. I had the Golden Cypress unit, and it’s an attention magnet - bold, bright, and constantly catching people’s attention. Several friends asked me, “Which phone is this?” just because of its colour.

The build feels solid, and despite the big battery, the phone doesn’t feel overly chunky. If you’re tired of dull blacks and greys, the G86 feels refreshing.

Moto G86 Display

The phone features a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is sharp, smooth, and punchy for videos and social media. HDR content looks great, and Gorilla Glass protection adds durability. The display does a fair job under harsh sunlight too. I could read my texts under the bright Delhi sun.

It’s in line with rivals like the Galaxy M35 and Realme P3 Pro, so Moto isn’t breaking new ground, but it’s definitely competitive.

Moto G86 Performance

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 paired with 8GB RAM does a reliable job. Daily apps, multitasking, and casual gaming are handled with ease. For titles like BGMI, the phone supports 90fps gaming, though extended sessions warm it up a little despite the vapour chamber cooling.

Moto G86 Cameras

On paper, the Moto G86 packs:

•Rear: 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

•Front: 32MP wide-angle

•Video: 4K @ 30fps on both front and rear

In practice, the story is a bit more mixed.

•Daylight shots: Crisp and usable, with natural colours. Great for casual social media uploads.

•Ultra-wide: Handy for group shots and landscapes, but details drop off compared to the main sensor.

•Low-light: This is where the phone struggles - images lose sharpness and pick up noise.

•Front camera: Solid for video calls, decent selfies, though not on par with flagship-level 32MP shooters.

If you compare it with Realme or Samsung in this price band, they edge out the Moto G86 in terms of detail and low-light processing. But given the Rs 17,999 price tag, the cameras are serviceable if you don’t expect pro-grade shots.

Moto G86 Battery and Charging

This is the G86’s star feature. The 6,720mAh battery is massive, and Motorola claims up to 53 hours of use. In my testing, it comfortably lasted close to two days with normal use (social media, YouTube, browsing).

Charging is handled by 33W TurboPower, which isn’t the fastest in this segment, but with such a big battery, quick top-ups still feel convenient.

Software and Updates

Motorola’s near-stock Android remains a big selling point: no heavy skins, no bloatware, just clean Android with subtle Moto tweaks. The brand also promises 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, which gives it an edge over some rivals.

Verdict: Should You Buy It?