Moto G96 Launched in India, Offers Premium Design, Android 15, 50MP Camera Under Rs 20,000

Updated 9 July 2025 at 16:27 IST
Motorola has released a new mid-range smartphone in India called the Moto G96. It offers a lot of features that are worth more than what it costs. This phone comes with the newest Android 15, a high-end design, and flagship-level display specs. Prices start at Rs 17,999.
Motorola has two versions of the Moto G96- an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at Rs 17,999 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant at Rs 19,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting July 16, 2025, via Flipkart, Motorola India's website, and major offline stores, including Reliance Digital.
The new Moto G96 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The phone comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, which makes it run smoothly and quickly. The phone is light, weighing 178.10 grams, so it is easy to hold.
The Moto G96 sports a 6.67-inch pOLED 3D curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution with 10-bit colour support and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. The phone is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and comes with Water Touch 2.0, which makes it easier to use with wet hands.
The Moto G96 has an IP68 classification, which means it can't become dusty or even get wet. The phone comes with a fingerprint scanner in the display, face unlock and Moto Secure ThinkShield for Mobile.
For photography enthusiasts, the G96 comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A crisp 32MP front camera takes care of selfies.
The new Moto G96 runs on a 5500mAh battery and can charge quickly with 33W TurboPower charger. It also has a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Motorola also has a vegan leather back that makes the phone seem and feel high-end without raising the price. The Moto G96 is coming together to be one of the best phones with a lot of features for less than Rs 20,000. It has a great display, good cameras, and a stylish design, all while keeping the price low.
Published 9 July 2025 at 16:27 IST