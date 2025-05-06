Moto Razr 60 Ultra To Launch Next Week: Here’s What To Expect From Motorola’s New Flagship Foldable

Motorola is once again ready to launch a new foldable phone. The company has teased the Moto Razr 60 Ultra on X and it is expected to launch next week. Building on the momentum of last year’s Razr 50 Ultra, the new model is expected to bring major refinements in both hardware and software, positioning it as a serious contender in the growing premium foldable phone market.

Moto Razr 60 Ultra Design

One of the standout features of the Razr line has been its unique clamshell design, and the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to retain that. Rumours point to a larger and more functional external display, possibly 4-inch and an inner display to be around 7-inch. Motorola is also likely to improve the hinge mechanism, making it more durable and crease-resistant. Leaks suggest a slimmer profile with narrower bezels and improved build quality, reinforcing its premium appeal.

Performance-wise, the Razr 60 Ultra is rumoured to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options are likely to start at 256GB, with a higher-tier 512GB variant also on the cards.

Moto Razr 60 Ultra Camera and Battery

The Razr 60 Ultra may feature a dual-camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor. Improvements in computational photography, stabilisation, and low-light performance are also anticipated. Battery life, a critical area for foldables, could also see a boost. The new Razr is expected to include a larger battery and support faster wired as well as wireless charging.

Software and AI Integration

On the software front, the Razr 60 Ultra is likely to ship with Android 15, layered with Motorola’s light, near-stock UI. New AI-powered features are also expected to be part of the experience.

Launch Timeline and Price Expectations

While Motorola has not yet announced an official launch date, sources suggest the Razr 60 Ultra will make its debut next week. Pricing is still under wraps, but it is expected to start around $1,099, keeping it competitive with other premium foldables. The phone is listed on Media Markt at EUR 1,299, which is nearly Rs. 1,26,000.