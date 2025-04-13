Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications Compared

Here is how the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Nothing Phone 3a are different. | Image: Motorola, Nothing

Looking for a smartphone under ₹25,000? Nothing and Motorola's new Android-powered smartphones can be considered. While the Nothing Phone 3a brings an unusual design, a sharp display, and a Qualcomm chipset, Motorola’s phone offers a bigger battery and a MediaTek processor. Here is how they compare with each other.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

Display: Motorola’s Edge 60 Fusion has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ p-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. While Motorola’s phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection, Nothing’s smartphone has Panda Glass on its display.

Processor: Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones have Android 15 software, but use different custom skins.

Cameras: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera with support for 4K 30fps video recording support. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back, capable of recording videos at 4K 30fps. The Edge 60 Fusion has a 32MP selfie camera, and so does the Nothing Phone 3a.

Battery: Motorola’s phone has a 5500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, while the Nothing Phone 3a packs a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 50W speed.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Prices in India