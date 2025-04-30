Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Vivo V50e: Specifications Compared

Here is how the Motorola Edge 60 Pro compares with the Vivo V50e. | Image: Motorola Vivo

Motorola has announced its new mid-ranger, Edge 60 Pro, in India. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a curved display, telephoto cameras on the back, and a battery that supports fast charging. While it is among the latest options for the sub-₹30,000 category, it does not stand out. Customers can look at its alternatives at this price. One of these alternatives is the Vivo V50e, and here is how it compares with the Motorola phone.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Vivo V50e: Specifications

Display: The Edge 60 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top for protection. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and an 1800-nit peak brightness. Vivo’s phone uses Diamond Shield Glass on top for protection.

Processor: Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50e uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both phones offer Android 15-based operating systems.

Cameras: While the Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs an array of three cameras, comprising a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor, the Vivo V50e has just two rear cameras: a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Their selfie cameras use 50MP sensors with 4K video recording support.

Battery: The Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support, whereas the Vivo V50e houses a 5600mAh battery with 90W fast charging technology.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Vivo V50e: Prices in India