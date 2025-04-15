Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launched: Check Out Specifications, Prices

Motorola has launched Edge 60 Stylus, its latest budget-friendly phone that supports stylus-based navigation — much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Launched in the US as the Moto G Stylus (2025), the Edge 60 Stylus offers features such as water resistance, bloat-free software, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Here is everything about the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus that interested buyers should know.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is priced at ₹22,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in Pantone Surf the Web and Pantone Gibraltar Sea with a leather back.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus specifications

Featuring support for a stylus that sits inside the silo at the phone’s bottom, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with Aqua Touch. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage on the Moto G Stylus (2025) using a microSD card of up to 1TB. The phone comes with Android 15 with the company’s My UX skin on top.