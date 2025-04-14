OpenAI Launches GPT 4.1 Flagship AI Model, Claims Its Cheaper Than GPT-4o

OpenAI has announced GPT 4.1 as its latest foundational model, which will replace GPT-4o in future. The new artificial intelligence model, the company claimed, has a larger context window, allowing users to ask lengthier questions, and brings significant performance upgrades over GPT-4o. During a live-streamed announcement, OpenAI said GPT-4.1 is now available to developers, while a consumer-facing version will be released in the coming days.

The GPT-4.1 model has two smaller models: GPT-4.1 Mini and GPT-4.1 Nano, which will find their application in different types of applications. The latter, particularly, is the company’s smallest, fastest, and cheapest model, which will appeal to developers more.

OpenAI said GPT-4.1 is 26 per cent cheaper than GPT-4o, but did not reveal how much its development cost the company. The debate around the cost-effectiveness of AI models was sparked by the entry of Chinese startup DeepSeek, which shook up the entire AI industry with its chatbot built at a fraction of cost OpenAI poured into the development of the GPT-4 model. The argument around GPT-4.1’s economical appeal lies on the sentiment that foundational models do not have to cost billions of dollars.