Motorola Edge 60 Stylus vs iQOO Z10: Specifications Compared

Here is how the new Motorola Edge 60 Stylus compares with the iQOO Z10. | Image: Motorola, iQOO

Motorola has launched its budget-friendly Edge 60 Stylus smartphone in India. Initially launched in the US as the Moto G Stylus (2025), Motorola’s latest phone supports stylus-based navigation. It also features specifications such as 50MP cameras, IP68 water and dust resistance, and military-grade durability. However, it faces competition from recent entrants such as the iQOO Z10 in this price segment. Here is how the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus compares with the iQOO Z10.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus vs iQOO Z10: Specifications

Display: The Edge 60 Stylus has a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 packs a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits.

Processor: Motorola has equipped the Edge 60 Stylus with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones run Android 15 but offer different custom skins.

Cameras: While the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus offers a combination of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, the iQOO Z10 houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. For selfies, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus houses a 32MP sensor, whereas the iQOO Z10 has an 8MP wide sensor.

Battery: Motorola has given a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging technology on the Edge 60 Stylus. On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 packs a 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus vs iQOO Z10: Prices in India