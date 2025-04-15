Motorola Edge 60 Stylus vs Nothing Phone 3a: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus compares with the Nothing Phone 3a. | Image: Motorola, Nothing

Customers looking for a phone for under ₹25,000 can consider the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, which has just arrived in the market. The new Motorola phone supports stylus-based operations, a 50MP camera system, and a fast-charging battery. But take a look at the Nothing Phone 3a — another recent phone with a good specifications sheet — before buying the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. Both phones are claimed to offer a good mid-range phone experience, but how do they compare? Check out this comparison.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus vs Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

Display: The Edge 60 Stylus boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR, and a 3000-nit peak brightness. Protecting the display is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a packs a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The Nothing Phone 3a uses Panda Glass on top for protection.

Processor: Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones offer Android 15 OS out of the box.

Cameras: On the back of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, customers get a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera houses a 32MP sensor. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a houses a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera also packs a 32MP sensor.

Battery: While the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus packs a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, the Nothing Phone 3a offers 50W speed on the same-capacity battery.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus vs Nothing Phone 3a: Prices in India