Updated 12 September 2025 at 16:52 IST
Motorola Launches Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G Pad with 11- inch 2.5K 90Hz Display, Moto Pen at Rs 12,999
New Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G, a slim and lightweight tablet comes with an 11-inch 2.5K 90Hz display and is bundled with the Moto Pen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Motorola has launched a new tablet, the Moto Pad 60 Neo, in the Indian market, expanding its device portfolio. The tablet is available in a single configuration and color, with a regular price of Rs 17,999 and an effective launch price of Rs 12,999, including promotional offers.
The Moto Pad 60 Neo features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.
A notable inclusion with the tablet is the Moto Pen, which is bundled in the box. The pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support. The device also incorporates Motorola's "Smart Connect" feature, designed for cross-device functionality with smartphones and PCs, enabling seamless file transfer and screen sharing.
Weighing 490g and measuring 6.9mm thin, the Moto Pad 60 Neo is also equipped with a quad-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a 7040mAh battery and runs on Android 15 out of the box, with a commitment from the company for two guaranteed OS upgrades (up to Android 17) and four years of security updates. The tablet is available in a Pantone Bronze Green finish.
Read More: Motorola Launches Moto Razr 60 in India with 4500mAh battery, 50MP camera: Everything You Need to Know
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 16:52 IST