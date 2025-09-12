Motorola Launches Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G Pad with 11- inch 2.5K 90Hz Display, Moto Pen at Rs 12,999

Motorola has launched a new tablet, the Moto Pad 60 Neo, in the Indian market, expanding its device portfolio. The tablet is available in a single configuration and color, with a regular price of Rs 17,999 and an effective launch price of Rs 12,999, including promotional offers.

The Moto Pad 60 Neo features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

A notable inclusion with the tablet is the Moto Pen, which is bundled in the box. The pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support. The device also incorporates Motorola's "Smart Connect" feature, designed for cross-device functionality with smartphones and PCs, enabling seamless file transfer and screen sharing.