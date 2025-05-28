Motorola Launches Moto Razr 60 in India with 4500mAh battery, 50MP camera: Everything You Need to Know

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 60 in India in a move to boost its portfolio of foldable smartphones with a mid-premium model targeting customers looking for a foldable experience at a comparatively lesser price. The Razr 60 is priced at Rs 49,999 and comes after the recent launch of the higher-end variant Moto Razr 60 Ultra, which had launched on May 13 at Rs 99,999.

Moto Razr 60 maintains the classic clamshell look and feel of the Razr lineup, providing a foldable form factor with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED internal screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits of peak brightness. A 3.6-inch outer OLED cover display gives users access to notifications, quick reply, and control without having to open up the phone.

Hardware-wise, the Razr 60 is driven by the Mediatek Dimensity 7400X chipset clocked at 2.6GHz primary speed. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device operates on Android 15 with Motorola's HelloUI interface that is very similar to stock Android. The company promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the model.

For photography, Moto Razr 60 features a 50MP primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide camera. There's also a 32MP front sensor hidden on the internal display in a centered punch-hole cutout. The phone comes with camera features like Ultra HDR, Auto Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, Photo Booth, Portrait Mode, Night Vision, Macro, Pro Mode, Face Retouch, Dual Capture, Gesture Selfie, Live Filters, Panorama, Tilt Shift, External Display Preview, Instant Review, Camera Cartoon, Google Photo Editing Features, Auto Enhance, HDR Effect, Magic Eraser, Magic Editor with Reimagine & Auto Frame, Portrait Blur, Photo Unblur, and more to help photo enthusiasts click better. The phone is driven by a 4500mAh battery, with 30W TurboPower charging support.

Additional features are dual-SIM support, side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, and IP48-rated water resistance. The Razr 60 comes in Pantone colours- Gibraltar Sea, Lightest Sky and Spring Bud.

The phone will be available for sale starting June 4, on Flipkart, and Motorola.in. Launch-day offers, including bank discounts and exchange offers.