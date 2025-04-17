Motorola Launches Moto Pad 60 Pro Android-Powered Tablet: Price in India

Motorola announced its first laptop, the Moto Book 60, in India on Thursday. On the sidelines, the Lenovo-owned brand also introduced its latest Android tablet, the Moto Pad 60 Pro. It features an LCD, a MediaTek processor, and a fast-charging battery. The tablet also comes with features such as Smart Connect for easy file transfers with Motorola phones, Google’s AI tools, Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers, and support for the MotoPen Pro stylus.

Motorola Moto Pad 60 Pro price in India

The new Moto Pad 60 Pro costs ₹26,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while its model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹28,999. The Moto Pad 60 comes in Pantone Bronze Green colour only, and it will go on sale starting April 23 from Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and partner retail stores. Customers can get a discount of ₹2,000 on using eligible bank cards.

Motorola Moto Pad 60 Pro specifications

The Motorola Moto Pad 60 Pro has a 12.7-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Powering the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor with Mali-G615 GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Moto Pad 60 Pro runs Android 14, but it is upgradable to Android 16. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera with autofocus, while its selfie camera houses an 8MP sensor. The Motorola Moto Pad 60 Pro packs a 10200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The tablet houses quad JBL speakers with audio output through a USB-C port for accessories. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.