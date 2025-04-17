Motorola Moto Book 60 Laptop Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola is no longer just a smartphone brand. It now makes laptops. The Moto Book 60 is the company’s first laptop, with Motorola’s logo indented in the middle. The new Motorola Moto Book 60 is a lightweight laptop, featuring a compact keyboard, an OLED display, and Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers for the best entertainment experience. It uses up to Intel Core 7 chipsets, Windows 11 OS, and a fast-charging battery.

Motorola Moto Book 60 price in India

The Moto Book 60 comes in three variants, all available from Flipkart, Motorola’s online store, and partner retail stores from April 23.

— Intel Core 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD costs ₹66,990

— Intel Core 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is priced at ₹74,990

— Intel Core 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD will be available for ₹78,990

Motorola claims customers can use bank offers to buy the Moto Book 60 for as low as ₹61,990. It comes in Pantone Wedgewood and Pantone Bronze Green colours.

Motorola Moto Book 60 specifications

Powered by up to Intel Core 7 processors, the Motorola Moto Book 60 packs a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and TUV Low Blue Light filter. It packs 16GB of DDR5 dual-channel RAM, but customers can bump up the RAM to 32GB. It offers up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, expandable with an additional M.2 2280 slot.