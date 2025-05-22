Vi Truly Unlimited Data Plans Now Available in Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa

Updated May 22nd 2025, 17:41 IST
Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has expanded the availability of its Truly Unlimited Data Plans to Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa circles. Available as part of the company’s Vi Nonstop Hero offer, these plans offer unlimited internet around the clock, so you never run out of data throughout the recharge pack’s validity.
These plans offer unlimited high-speed data, unlike traditional recharge plans that reduce the internet speed after the high-speed quota for a day is exhausted. Vi says it will continue to offer internet at high speeds throughout the day for the pack’s entire validity.
Vi customers in Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa (except Mumbai) circles can buy the ₹398 or higher recharge pack, dubbed Vi Nonstop Hero, and get unlimited 4G internet, alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan is already available in the following circles: Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam & Northeast, and Orissa.
In other news, Vi has also launched a new add-on for its family postpaid plans. The owner of one of the eligible postpaid plans can now add up to eight members to the plan by paying ₹299 per member. The add-on brings 40GB of data per member, along with other benefits such as the 200GB data rollover facility. The ₹299 add-on is available on the Vi Max 701, Vi Max 1201, and Vi Max 1401 postpaid plans in all supported circles. Each secondary member also gets access to benefits such as Vi Movies & TV subscription, a six-month trial of Amazon Prime Video, a year's subscription of JioHotstar Mobile, a year's subscription of Sony LIV Premium, a flat discount of ₹750 every month on EaseMyTrip for a year, and Norton Security's mobile protection plan for a year.
