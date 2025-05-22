Vi Truly Unlimited Data Plans Now Available in Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has expanded the availability of its Truly Unlimited Data Plans to Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa circles. Available as part of the company’s Vi Nonstop Hero offer, these plans offer unlimited internet around the clock, so you never run out of data throughout the recharge pack’s validity.

These plans offer unlimited high-speed data, unlike traditional recharge plans that reduce the internet speed after the high-speed quota for a day is exhausted. Vi says it will continue to offer internet at high speeds throughout the day for the pack’s entire validity.

Vi Truly Unlimited Data Plans

Vi customers in Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa (except Mumbai) circles can buy the ₹398 or higher recharge pack, dubbed Vi Nonstop Hero, and get unlimited 4G internet, alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan is already available in the following circles: Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam & Northeast, and Orissa.

₹398 Plan: Unlimited internet without FUP, unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMS for 28 days.

₹698 Plan: Unlimited full-day internet without FUP, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days.

₹1,048 Plan: Unlimited internet without FUP, unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMS for 84 days.