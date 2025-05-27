Motorola Razr 60 Launches on May 28: 5 Things You Need to Know About This New Flip Phone | Image: Flipkart

Motorola is set to unveil the base variant in its latest Razr series of flip phones - the Moto Razr 60. The phone will launch on May 28 as a more affordable alternative to the Razr 60 Ultra, which was recently launched in India.

The Razr 60 Ultra debuted earlier this month with a starting price of Rs 99,999. The standard Razr 60 will be priced lower, although the company has not officially revealed the pricing details yet.

However, a few details about the device are already known. We've listed them below to give you a better idea of what Motorola is bringing to the table tomorrow.

1. Dual Displays

The Razr 60 will come with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz AMOLED cover screen, allowing users to access notifications and essential functions without unfolding the device. The brightness of the main screen peaks at 3,000 nits and the cover screen at 1,700 nits.

2. MediaTek Dimensity 7400X

The Razr 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This configuration is capable of delivering smooth multitasking and performance for daily tasks and applications.

3. Camera Setup

The Moto Razr 60 features a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for sharp images and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens to capture broader scenes. For selfies and video calls, the device offers a 32MP front-facing camera.

4. Battery and Fast Charging

The Razr 60 houses a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

5. Design and Durability

The Moto Razr 60 features a sleek design with Pantone-validated colour options, including Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky. The device also offers an IP48 rating, providing resistance against water splashes and dust.