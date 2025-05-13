Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Today: Price, Specs, Availability and More to Expect

Motorola will launch its premium foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in the Indian market today. This device was globally unveiled last month alongside the standard Razr 60 model. The upcoming Razr 60 Ultra promises top-tier specs and a premium build, but at a steep price.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch and Price Details

The phone launch event will start today at 12:00 PM IST. Interested buyers will be able to buy the phone from Amazon India and Motorola’s official website. The Razr 60 Ultra is priced globally at $1,300 (roughly ₹1,11,000), the Indian pricing may fall in the range of ₹99,999–₹1,10,000, considering its predecessor's launch.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Key Specifications

Moto Razr 60 Ultra sports could sport an inner display measuring 6.96-inch LTPO pOLED panel with a resolution of 2992 x 1224 pixels. It may support a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and peaks at 4,500 nits brightness. The screen will be Pantone-validated and protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic. On the outside, there’s a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1272 x 1080 resolution and up to 3,000 nits brightness, also offering a 165Hz refresh rate.

For the optics, the smartphone features a dual 50MP setup on the cover screen including the main and ultrawide sensors. The inner screen also houses a 50MP front camera, for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Razr 60 Ultra is backed by a 4,700mAh battery, with 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. A full charge is said to take only 40 minutes via the wired adapter.

The phone is expected to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI. Motorola promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.