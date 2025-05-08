Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launching May 13: What to Expect

On what could be an important day for India’s smartphone industry, May 13, Samsung and Motorola are set to launch their new phones. While Samsung will unveil its anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge, Motorola is gearing up to introduce its latest foldable Razr 60 Ultra in India.

Samsung’s phone first appeared during the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch in January, so while we know what the phone looks like, its specifications and the price are yet to be announced. On the other hand, Motorola’s Razr 60 Ultra has already been launched in the US and other markets, and any changes to the phone for the Indian market are unlikely.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the company’s slimmest phone by far. Samsung has confirmed the phone measures just 5.84mm in thickness. That is thinner than the Galaxy A8 (2015), which the company advertised as the thinnest phone it had ever manufactured. However, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition remains the thinnest smartphone across categories with a 4.9mm thickness when unfolded.

“The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone — but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry,” said Samsung.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S25 Edge uses the same 200MP camera as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, offering “pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you.” Samsung’s upcoming phone uses Galaxy AI to transform the camera into “a smart lens that helps recognise what matters to create new memories.”

In addition to what Samsung has confirmed, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, and a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S25 Edge will likely pack a 3900mAh battery with the same charging speed as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at €1,249, roughly ₹1.18 lakh, with the Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue colourways.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola’s flip phone arrived in the US last week, featuring a larger cover display, the latest Qualcomm chips, and AI-powered software. Since the Indian version is unlikely to be different from the model sold in the US, the specifications are all but confirmed. The Razr 60 Ultra has a 7-inch OLED display on the inside and a 4-inch pOLED display on the cover. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 50MP dual camera system on the back and a 50MP front camera, along with a 4700mAh battery with fast charging. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was launched at a starting price of $1,300 (roughly ₹1,25,000) in the US.