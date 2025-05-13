Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launched in India at Rs 89,999: Check Availability, Specs and More

Motorola has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 89,999, the premium clamshell-style flip phone brings AI directly into the core OS experience via Moto AI, offering features like “Catch Me Up”, “Next Move and “This on That.”

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Pricing and availability

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is available at an effective price of Rs 89,999 after launch offers. It will go on sale across major online platforms and select retail outlets starting later this week. The company is also offering additional benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange bonuses on eligible devices.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications and Features

Design and display: The Motorola razr 60 Ultra features a symmetrical foldable design with ultra-thin bezels and a titanium hinge rated for 800,000 folds, claims Motorola. It comes in Pantone-curated finishes with materials including vegan leather, Alcantara, and real wood. The main display is a 7.0-inch pOLED panel with a 1224p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. It is Pantone Validated and designed to be virtually crease-free. The external display is a 4.0-inch LTPO pOLED with a 1272 x 1080 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass-Ceramic.

Processor and performance: The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) SoC with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs Android 15-based Hello UI with Motorola’s promise of 3 Years OS + 4 Years Security updates.

Camera: The main camera is 50MP Ultra Pixel with OIS, f/1.7, and Ultra-Wide + Macro 50MP camera. There is a 50MP camera for selfies.

Battery & Charging: Moto Razr 60 Ultra is backed by 4700mAh battery with 68W wired, 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Connectivity: 5G (India and global bands), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, eSIM support

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Pricing and Availability

The launch price of Moto Razr 60 Ultra is Rs 99,999. The effective price is Rs 89,999 upon availing Rs 10,000 instant bank discount from leading banks.

The phone goes on sale starting May 21, 12 PM on Amazon, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and across all leading retail stores