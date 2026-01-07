Motorola Unveils Razr Fold and Expands Product Lineup at CES 2026

Motorola has stepped into the book‑style foldable market with the launch of the Razr Fold, a device that expands the company’s foldable portfolio beyond its clamshell heritage. The Razr Fold arrives at a time when Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Google’s Pixel Fold have already established themselves as leaders in the category, setting the stage for a three‑way contest in the year ahead.

The Razr Fold introduces a slim silhouette with a 6.6‑inch external display that functions like a conventional smartphone, while unfolding into an 8.1‑inch 2K LTPO screen designed for productivity and entertainment. Motorola has built flexible layouts and adaptive interfaces into the device, aiming to make multitasking seamless. Support for the Moto Pen Ultra stylus adds precision for note‑taking and creative work, while on‑device AI features such as Catch Me Up and Next Move are designed to keep users organized and ahead of schedule.

Photography is a major focus, with a triple 50MP camera system that includes a main, ultrawide/macro, and 3x periscope telephoto lens. A Sony LYTIA sensor underpins the setup, promising brighter and richer imagery. A 32MP external selfie camera allows quick captures without opening the device, while a 20MP internal camera supports video calls and content creation. Dolby Vision recording and advanced stabilization bring cinematic quality to video.

Motorola’s CES showcase extended beyond the Razr Fold, highlighting its ambition to build a broader ecosystem. The Moto Sound Flow speaker debuts with Sound by Bose technology, Ultra‑Wideband connectivity, a 6000mAh battery, and built‑in streaming support. The Moto Watch introduces a round face with wellness tracking powered by Polar, Pantone‑curated bands, and up to 13 days of battery life. The Moto Pen Ultra stylus offers pinpoint accuracy, while the Moto Tag 2 smart tracker adds UWB, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and compatibility with the Google Find Hub network, with a battery life exceeding 500 days.

By unveiling both the Razr Fold and a suite of ecosystem products, Motorola is signalling its intent to compete head‑to‑head with Samsung and Google in foldables, while also challenging Apple and Samsung in wearables and smart accessories. The Razr Fold is expected to launch in summer 2026, and CES 2026 may be remembered as the moment Motorola declared itself ready to rejoin the frontlines of mobile innovation not just as a nostalgic brand, but as a serious contender in the foldable wars.