Motorola’s Shivam Ranjan Gets Global Upgrade: From APAC Boss to Global Brand Head

Motorola Mobility has made Shivam Ranjan the global brand head – a key leadership change that the business hopes will improve its worldwide marketing strategy. Ranjan was previously in charge of marketing for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With this promotion, he will now look after Motorola's global brand strategy, which includes how the company talks about its products, software, and services in all countries. The appointment is an indication that branding efforts will be more consolidated as the smartphone industry faces increasing competition and changing consumer behaviour.

“With immense gratitude and humility, I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as the global head of the brand, Motorola, at Motorola Mobility (a Lenovo company),” Ranjan announced on LinkedIn.

Ranjan called the new job a "humbling" chance in an internal note and also talked about how his mentor, Prashanth Mani, who is the Managing Director for APAC at Motorola, helped him shape his career.

Ranjan has worked in both the tech and telecom fields in the past. He started out as a software engineer at Infosys, and later moved on to marketing jobs with companies like Fiberlink, Arshiya International, and Kelvin Cold Chain Logistics. He worked at Samsung Electronics for a long time in corporate marketing, where he helped come up with launch plans for both mass and premium mobile products. He was in charge of brand and marketing at Airtel Payments Bank, where he handled annual budgets and led campaigns across conventional and digital media.

Motorola is trying to reestablish its brand presence, especially in emerging areas where it faces intense competition from Chinese OEMs and other Android competitors. The company has also been adding to its product portfolio, with new mid-range and foldable phones being released recently. Motorola recently launched the new Moto Razr 60- a foldable phone under Rs 50,000.