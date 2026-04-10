MSI Launches Prestige 13 AI+, Raider 18 Max HX in India, Targeting Professionals and Gamers

MSI has launched two new laptops in India, the Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and the Raider 18 Max HX, expanding its lineup across both professional and gaming segments.

The two devices sit at opposite ends of the performance spectrum. The Prestige 13 AI+ focuses on portability and everyday productivity, while the Raider 18 Max HX is built for high-end gaming and intensive workloads.

Raider 18 Max HX: High-End Gaming Hardware

The Raider 18 Max HX is positioned as a performance-heavy machine with top-tier specifications. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The laptop comes with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD, targeting users who need high performance for gaming and demanding tasks.

The device features an 18-inch form factor and is aimed at enthusiasts looking for a desktop-like experience in a laptop setup. The Raider 18 Max HX is priced at ₹5,89,990.

Advertisement

Prestige 13 AI+: Lightweight Productivity Laptop

The Prestige 13 AI+ is designed for professionals prioritising portability and efficiency. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics, paired with 16GB LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. The laptop is positioned for multitasking and AI-driven workflows in a compact form factor.

The device is targeted at users who need a lightweight system for work on the move. It is available at a promotional price of ₹1,54,990.

Advertisement

Availability in India

Both laptops are available through MSI brand stores across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune.

Launch Offers