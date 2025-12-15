Mumbai SEC Rolls Out Matadhikar App: What It Shows, What It Claims, and What’s Missing | Image: Play Store

New Delhi: The State Election Commission (SEC), Maharashtra, has rolled out a mobile app called Matadhikar to help citizens quickly check voter-related details of the upcoming local body elections. The app is positioned as a one-stop digital tool for voters and election staff. It is developed under MahaIT and is currently visible on the Google Play Store with over 500 downloads. The listing says it is available on both Android and iOS. However, at the time of checking, the app could not be found on Apple’s App Store, raising questions about its iOS availability.

What Citizens Can Access on the App

The app allows users to search voter details through a Voter List Search feature. Users can look up information in two ways: name-wise search and EPIC number-wise search. To narrow down results, users need to select- local body, district and local body name. Once searched, the app displays voter details such as full name, EPIC number, age and gender, ward number, part number, assembly number, serial number in the voter list, local body, booth number, booth name, and booth address fields

Data safety claims

According to its Play Store listing, the developer states that the app does not collect user data, no data is shared with third parties and data transfer is encrypted. This positions Matadhikar as a low-risk utility app focused on public information access.

Election context

The rollout comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Jaha and Ichalkaranji are newly formed municipal councils.

Advertisement

As per the details shared by the SEC, the nomination process will be held from 23 to 30 December, followed by scrutiny on 31 December. Candidates can withdraw their names until 2 January 2026, and election symbols will be allotted on 3 January. Voting is scheduled for 15 January 2026, with counting to take place the next day, on 16 January 2026.

The Gap that Stands Out

While the app claims nationwide availability on both platforms, its absence on iOS is noticeable. For a public election utility, platform parity matters, especially when voter awareness and access are the goal.

Advertisement