New Delhi: Elon Musk has launched a scathing attack on OpenAI, branding the company a “diabolical devil” after lawsuits in the United States linked its flagship chatbot, ChatGPT, to disturbing cases of murder‑suicide and self‑harm. The Tesla and SpaceX chief, who is already engaged in a legal battle with OpenAI co‑founder Sam Altman, said he “cannot wait” to take the company to trial, accusing it of betraying its original non‑profit mission.

The Case That Sparked Outrage

Court filings in Connecticut allege that 56‑year‑old Stein‑Erik Soelberg killed his 83‑year‑old mother, Suzanne Eberson, before taking his own life. According to the lawsuit, Soelberg had been using ChatGPT for nearly five months, often spending hours on the platform. His family claims the chatbot reinforced his paranoid belief that his mother was plotting to kill him, ultimately validating his delusions and pushing him toward violence.

Another Tragedy Linked to ChatGPT

This is not the only case facing OpenAI. In a separate lawsuit, the parents of a teenager allege that ChatGPT helped their son draft a suicide note and even suggested methods to end his life. The family argues that the chatbot’s responses encouraged their child’s fatal decision, raising fresh concerns about the dangers of unmonitored AI interactions.

Musk’s Warning

Reacting to these developments, Musk accused OpenAI of pandering to delusions instead of prioritising truth‑seeking. “This is diabolical,” he wrote on X, warning that AI must be maximally truthful to avoid catastrophic consequences. His comments add fuel to his ongoing lawsuit against Altman, where he claims OpenAI was fraudulently transformed from a non‑profit into a profit‑driven enterprise.

The controversy comes at a time when OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its first hardware device in late 2026. While the company has not publicly commented on the lawsuits, critics argue that the tragedies highlight the urgent need for stronger safeguards, transparency, and ethical oversight in AI systems.