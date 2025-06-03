Musk Launches XChat: 5 Things You Should Know About X’s New Secure Chat Feature | Image: Representational image

Elon Musk is adamant at making X- once called Twitter- a one stop for all. The billionaire, on X announced, XChat- X’s new secure chat feature that aims to compete against the widely-used messaging app WhatsApp.

XChat is a new messaging program that adds encrypted chats, disappearing messages, and file sharing to the platform. It's in beta right now and will begin rolling out to users from this week.

“All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling. This is built on Rust with (Bitcoin style) encryption, whole new architecture,” Musk wrote in his tweet. The new XChat feature will be coming out this week and here are 5 things you should know before you start the using the service.

1. It's encrypted, but how safe is it?

Musk adds that XChat's encryption is "Bitcoin-style" and that it is based on a "whole new architecture," but he doesn't go into much detail. Messages are protected behind a four-digit passcode, and it looks like it supports end-to-end encryption. As part of the test rollout, only a few premium X users will use it for now.

2. Messages that disappear after being read

XChat has a disappearing messages function, just like Signal and WhatsApp. The service will have group conversations and a switch that lets you turn on "vanishing" messages, which delete themselves after being read. This should be up and running soon.

3. It lets you share files and make audio and video calls.

This isn't just about writing. People may share any kind of file, and the program lets them make voice and video calls. This makes XChat more like a full-featured messenger than just a basic DM update.

4. It builds on earlier (paused) encrypted DM work.

This may sound familiar because X started offering encrypted DMs to paying users in May 2023. That feature was put on hold last week, perhaps so that XChat could take its place. The new name and reset make it seem like X is going for a more polished, privacy-first version this time.

5. This is a step toward Musk's "everything app."