Nano Banana AI Saree Trend is Everywhere, Here's How to Create Your Own Viral Look Using These Simple Prompts | Image: Gemini

Create a realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka-dot saree with a matching blouse. A soft pink flower is tucked behind her ear, and warm light from the side casts a cinematic shadow. She exudes vintage diva energy -this prompt is all you need to craft a retro-style saree portrait, a trend that’s exploded across social media in the past two days.

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI image generation tool has captivated the internet with its viral, high-definition portraits. Users are experimenting with a vibrant array of saree colours, bold makeup styles, and striking poses to join the trend. If you’re ready to stand out from the flood of portraits and spark a new viral wave, here are 10 unique prompts to try with Nano Banana for a fresh and trend-setting look.

1. Pixel Nostalgia

Prompt: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place it inside a retro platformer level.

People love mixing personal photos with gaming nostalgia. This prompt will create a photo that instantly feels fun and shareable.

2. Generations Together

Prompt: Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me sitting with myself as a child in a playroom, having a tea party together.

If you want to try something emotional, wholesome, and instantly viral then these time travel portraits hit deep.

3. Fantasy Mapmaker

Prompt: Turn this photo into a stylised 3D fantasy world map with a village and harbour.

This one is perfect for gamers and D&D fans who want to see their everyday shots turned into magical landscapes.

4. Art School Vibes

Prompt: Turn this photo into a detailed pencil drawing.

Remember those art classes in school? Well, here is your chance to create a clean, elegant and shareable AI sketches look like real hand-drawn art.

5. Avant-Garde Dining

Prompt: Transform these ingredients into a Michelin-level dessert plated like a 5-star restaurant dish.

To all the foodies and chefs who are obsessed, this will give output that looks like it belongs in gourmet magazines.

6. Elfcore Glow-Up

Prompt: Turn yourself into a realistic fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.

Cosplay without costumes it gives people an instant magical alter ego.

7. Unwrapped Surprise

Prompt: Create a realistic 3D model of this dog and place it on a desk next to birthday packaging, as if it was unwrapped as a gift.

This is highly adorable and highly memeable if that’s a word!

8. Superhero Saga

Prompt: Create a 9-part epic story told only through images, with two protagonists who are secret superheroes.

This is best for long-form AI storytelling. It lets creators build cinematic narratives.

9. Floral Fashion Statement

Prompt: Change this person’s dress to be made entirely out of roses.

A perfect amalgamation of fashion and AI fantasy. Instagram loves these couture-like transformations.

10. Tropical Home Makeover

Prompt: Transform this house into a tropical island villa with a thatched roof, bamboo details, and palm trees all around.