Updated 15 September 2025 at 09:08 IST

Nano Banana AI Saree Trend is Everywhere, Here's How to Create Your Own Viral Look Using These Simple Prompts

If you’re ready to stand out from the flood of portraits and spark a new viral wave, here are 10 unique prompts to try with Nano Banana for a fresh and trend-setting look.I

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Nano Banana AI Saree Trend is Everywhere, Here's How to Create Your Own Viral Look Using These Simple Prompts | Image: Gemini
Create a realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka-dot saree with a matching blouse. A soft pink flower is tucked behind her ear, and warm light from the side casts a cinematic shadow. She exudes vintage diva energy -this prompt is all you need to craft a retro-style saree portrait, a trend that’s exploded across social media in the past two days.

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI image generation tool has captivated the internet with its viral, high-definition portraits. Users are experimenting with a vibrant array of saree colours, bold makeup styles, and striking poses to join the trend. If you’re ready to stand out from the flood of portraits and spark a new viral wave, here are 10 unique prompts to try with Nano Banana for a fresh and trend-setting look.

1. Pixel Nostalgia

Prompt: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place it inside a retro platformer level.

People love mixing personal photos with gaming nostalgia. This prompt will create a photo that instantly feels fun and shareable.

2. Generations Together

Prompt: Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me sitting with myself as a child in a playroom, having a tea party together.

If you want to try something emotional, wholesome, and instantly viral then these time travel portraits hit deep.

3. Fantasy Mapmaker

Prompt: Turn this photo into a stylised 3D fantasy world map with a village and harbour.

This one is perfect for gamers and D&D fans who want to see their everyday shots turned into magical landscapes.

4. Art School Vibes

Prompt: Turn this photo into a detailed pencil drawing.

Remember those art classes in school? Well, here is your chance to create a clean, elegant and shareable AI sketches look like real hand-drawn art.

5. Avant-Garde Dining

Prompt: Transform these ingredients into a Michelin-level dessert plated like a 5-star restaurant dish.

To all the foodies and chefs who are obsessed, this will give output that looks like it belongs in gourmet magazines.

6. Elfcore Glow-Up

Prompt: Turn yourself into a realistic fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.

Cosplay without costumes it gives people an instant magical alter ego.

7. Unwrapped Surprise

Prompt: Create a realistic 3D model of this dog and place it on a desk next to birthday packaging, as if it was unwrapped as a gift.

This is highly adorable and highly memeable if that’s a word!

8. Superhero Saga

Prompt: Create a 9-part epic story told only through images, with two protagonists who are secret superheroes.

This is best for long-form AI storytelling. It lets creators build cinematic narratives.

9. Floral Fashion Statement

Prompt: Change this person’s dress to be made entirely out of roses.

A perfect amalgamation of fashion and AI fantasy. Instagram loves these couture-like transformations.

10. Tropical Home Makeover

Prompt: Transform this house into a tropical island villa with a thatched roof, bamboo details, and palm trees all around.

Travel + design lovers can’t resist turning their homes into vacation escapes.

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 15 September 2025 at 09:08 IST

