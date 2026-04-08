NASA’s iPhone 17 Pro Max Surprise: How It Captured Stunning Images of the Moon and Passed Space Safety Tests

New Delhi: For a mission already being called historic, Artemis II has added an unexpected layer of relatability. Astronauts onboard the Orion spacecraft are carrying the iPhone 17 Pro Max into deep space. This is the first time in over 50 years that humans have ventured this far from Earth on a lunar mission, and for the first time ever, a consumer smartphone is part of that journey.

The phones are not there for communication or apps. Instead, they are being used to capture stunning images of the Moon and Earth - images that feel less like official space photography and more like something a human would naturally want to document. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman explained that the idea was to let astronauts “capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world.”

Earth Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max

Earth Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max

Why NASA approved iPhone 17 Pro Max for space

Getting a smartphone approved for spaceflight is far more complex than it sounds. NASA follows an extremely strict safety process, and every object onboard must be evaluated as if it were critical hardware. The iPhone wasn’t treated as a gadget but as a potential risk. Engineers examined every material used in the device, including the titanium frame, glass display, and internal components. The biggest concern was not performance but safety in microgravity conditions. Tobias Niederwieser, assistant research professor at BioServe Space Technologies, highlighted that every piece of hardware must be evaluated for use in a “perfectly sealed capsule” where even minor risks can become significant.

The real risks in microgravity

In space, everyday physics behaves differently. If a phone screen cracks on Earth, shards fall to the ground. Inside a spacecraft, they would float. These tiny fragments could injure astronauts or even enter their respiratory system.

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Battery safety was another key issue. Lithium-ion batteries can react unpredictably in extreme environments, especially with exposure to radiation and pressure changes. There was also concern about “off-gassing,” where materials release invisible, potentially harmful vapours into the sealed cabin.

How NASA made iPhone 17 Pro Max safe

To make the device space-ready, NASA introduced strict controls. The iPhones operate in a locked configuration, with all wireless features like cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth completely disabled. This prevents any interference with the spacecraft’s navigation systems.

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Physically, the phones are secured at all times. Astronauts either store them in reinforced suit pockets or attach them inside the cabin using Velcro and mounts. Even a small object floating freely can become dangerous in zero gravity, so nothing is left unsecured. NASA also validated the durability of the phone’s glass and build, ensuring it could withstand the stresses of launch and space travel without breaking.

Why NASA chose the iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s advanced Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, which Apple claims is tougher than any smartphone glass available, helped address shatter concerns. Its titanium frame and reinforced sapphire components added further confidence.

Of course, the iPhone isn’t the only camera onboard. The Artemis II crew also has access to professional imaging gear, including Nikon Z9 and Nikon D5 cameras, plus multiple GoPro Hero 11 units mounted inside Orion. The iPhone’s role is complementary providing a more personal, handheld perspective alongside the professional-grade visuals.

Apple didn’t design this for space

Interestingly, Apple had no direct role in preparing the device for space. NASA handled the entire certification process independently. Apple has acknowledged the milestone, noting that this is the first time an iPhone has been fully cleared for use in deep space.