Washington: Apple has rolled out an upgraded Maps experience in India, introducing 3D landmarks, more conversational navigation, improved street-level imagery and new routing features aimed at making travel and navigation easier for users. As per GSM Arena, the update brings Natural Language Guidance, which provides more conversational directions and incorporates real-world landmarks and points of interest to help users navigate more easily.

Apple Maps also now features more than 300 three-dimensional landmarks across India. According to a blog post shared by the tech giant, the revamped Maps experience introduces lane guidance to help users navigate lanes more effectively, along with multi-stop routing that allows them to plan journeys with multiple destinations.

Dual-language labels have also been added, reflecting India's use of English alongside regional languages on road signs. Apple Maps now supports Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu, expanding its language support for Indian users.

The update also brings a new Share ETA feature, allowing users to share their estimated time of arrival with friends and family. Meanwhile, Look Around gets new street-level imagery, offering users a closer view of locations. Additional features include augmented reality step-by-step walking directions, cycling directions, custom route creation and preferred routes, further expanding the app's navigation capabilities.