NCLAT Lifts Ban on WhatsApp-Meta Data Sharing, Upholds ₹225 Crore Fine

WhatsApp has been given relief in the data-sharing case. | Image: AP

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), India's appeals tribunal, on Tuesday set aside an antitrust watchdog's five-year ban on Meta-owned WhatsApp sharing user data with other Meta entities for advertising, marking a partial win for the US tech major, but upheld a fine.

WhatsApp had challenged the Competition Commission of India's November 2024 ban on data sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta entities, warning it may have to roll back some features.

Meta also criticised the CCI for not having the "technical expertise" to understand the ramifications of its order.

The NCLAT lifted the data-sharing ban, noting that "the rationale for the...ban was missing altogether".

However, it upheld the $25.4 million (nearly ₹225 crore) fine that the CCI had imposed, saying Meta abused its dominance by imposing unfair conditions.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The case began in 2021 amid criticism of WhatsApp's privacy policy changes, with the CCI's probe finding that the policy pushed users to accept the change or risk losing access to the service.