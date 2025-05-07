Netflix Announces Massive TV Overhaul, Vertical Videos for Mobiles

Netflix said on Wednesday it plans to revamp its TV app interface and introduce generative AI to the iOS mobile platform, allowing users to ask for content in natural and everyday language. The updates arrive as the streaming giant seeks to maintain and expand its market share amid growing uncertainties and concerns about a potential US recession curbing consumer spending.

What is changing?

Netflix is planning to redesign its TV app homepage, provide more tailored recommendations to subscribers, and reposition the search and "My List" options to the top of the interface for easier accessibility. The Home tab now shows a big banner with suggestions based on a user’s watch history. Scrolling down reveals rows of various collections of shows and movies recommended for the user, with tabs named “Your Next Watch,” “Today’s Top Picks For You,” and “Only on Netflix.”

According to Eunice Kim, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, the redesigned TV app makes the TV homepage “simpler, more intuitive, and better represents the breadth of entertainment on Netflix today.” He added that the new version is “designed to give us a more flexible canvas, now and in the future.”

In addition, Netflix is preparing to roll out upgrades to its mobile experience in the coming weeks, with plans to test a vertical feed showcasing clips of shows and movies, allowing users to tap to watch the full version. Think of it as Instagram Reels but for long-format videos. The AI-infused search option for mobile users will allow members to search for content using natural, conversational phrases like “I want something funny and upbeat."

The revamp also allows Netflix to put the spotlight on live content, which the company has been investing heavily in. The redesign also allows Netflix’s games to take the centre stage on a large TV screen.

– Written with inputs